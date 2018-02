BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals Q4 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.08

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR RESULTS, REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $47.3 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍GAAP NET LOSS INCLUDES IMPACT OF $13.4 MILLION CHARGE DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.83​

* SEES 2018 ‍NET REVENUES OF $212 MILLION TO $228 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $5.43 TO $6.08​

* ‍PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION IN CAPITAL PROJECTS DURING 2018​