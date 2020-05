May 7 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND APPOINTS INTERIM CEO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 REVENUE $49.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $50.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.89 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SUSPENDS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR A PRESIDENT AND CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: