May 8 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $46.5 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: