BRIEF-Ani Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.41

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS, PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT CORTROPHIN GEL SNDA TO FDA IN MARCH 2020

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.18 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $48.0 MILLION VERSUS $57.1 MILLION IN 2018

* SEES 2020 NET REVENUES OF $213 MILLION TO $223 MILLION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2020 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EBITDA OF $80 MILLION TO $86 MILLION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES 2020 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.46 TO $4.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: