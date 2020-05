May 14 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MAY 11, CO GOT CONFIRMATION FROM NASDAQ CO IS NO LONGER IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S AUDIT COMMITTEE COMPOSITION REQUIREMENTS

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD INTENDS TO APPOINT NEW/EXISTING BOARD MEMBER WHO MEETS INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS UNDER NASDAQ RULES,SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT Source text: (bit.ly/3dDTObg) Further company coverage: