June 1 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS TO ADDRESS ITEMS IDENTIFIED IN FDA’S REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER RELATING TO CORTROPHIN GEL SNDA FILING

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS ON REFILING SNDA FOR CORTROPHIN GEL WITH FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REVIEW PROCESS