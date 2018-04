BRIEF-Ani Pharmaceuticals To Acquire Generic Products And Assets From Amneal/Impax

April 27 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE GENERIC PRODUCTS AND ASSETS FROM AMNEAL/IMPAX

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES () FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: