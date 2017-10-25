BRIEF-Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase III trial of cingal

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:
* Anika completes enrollment in second pivotal phase iii trial of cingal for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
* Anika Therapeutics - Anika expects to complete cingal second pivotal phase III trial in first half of 2018 and anticipates FDA approval following year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: