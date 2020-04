April 27 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - CHERYL R. BLANCHARD, HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26,2020