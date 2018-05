May 23 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS THAT ASR PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE IN LATE MAY AND THAT IT WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q4 OF 2018