Feb 12 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES BOARD MEMBER DR. CHERYL BLANCHARD AS INTERIM CEO

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - BOARD CONTINUES ITS SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A NEW CEO FOLLOWING RECENT PASSING OF JOSEPH DARLING

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - IN CONNECTION WITH BLANCHARD’S APPOINTMENT, PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERIM OFFICE OF PRESIDENT HAS BEEN DISSOLVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: