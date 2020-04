BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics Says Drawing Down $50 Mln On Existing Credit Facility

April 8 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS - DRAWING DOWN $50 MILLION ON ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS - FOLLOWING DRAWDOWN, WILL HAVE TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION, COMPRISED OF CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS NO DEBT MATURITIES THROUGH END OF 2020, AND CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN OCTOBER 2022

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC - CO’S CREDIT FACILITY ALSO HAS A $50 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE THAT CO COULD POTENTIALLY ACCESS IN FUTURE

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS - EXPLORING OTHER SOURCES OF FUNDING AIMED AT SUPPORTING LIQUIDITY PROFILE, MAINTAINING BUSINESS, ORGANIZATIONAL CONTINUITY THROUGH PANDEMIC

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS - AT THIS TIME, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS FOR PATIENTS DUE TO COVID-19

* ANIKA THERAPEUTICS - HAS ALSO TAKEN MEASURES TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTION TO ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS