Nov 9 (Reuters) - ANIMA HOLDING SPA:

* TOTAL NET OUTFLOWS IN OCTOBER AT EUR ‍​1.6 BILLION

* OCT NET INFLOWS WERE AFFECTED BY EXPECTED OUTFLOW OF LOW PROFITABILITY INSURANCE MANDATES‍​

* WITHOUT ONE-OFF OUTFLOW, OCT NET INFLOWS WERE POSITIVE FOR AROUND EUR 245 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)