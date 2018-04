April 12 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA:

* END OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RELATING TO THE RIGHTS OFFERING

* SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR EUR 296.9 MILLION BEFORE THE RIGHTS AUCTION

* UNEXERCISED RIGHTS WILL BE OFFERED ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE FROM APRIL 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)