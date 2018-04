April 17 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA:

* SAYS ANNOUNCES EARLY CLOSING OF THE RIGHTS AUCTION

* SAYS DURING THE FIRST TRADING SESSION ALL REMAINING 2,985,780 PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS, CORRESPONDING TO 696,682 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES, WERE PURCHASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)