May 28 (Reuters) - Animalcare Group PLC:

* ANIMALCARE GROUP - REVENUE FOR YEAR AT £71.1M (2018: £72.5M)

* ANIMALCARE GROUP - FY UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED BY 11.3% TO £13.1M

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - FY EXPECTED DOWNTURN IN DEMAND COMING INTO VIEW FROM Q2

* ANIMALCARE - STRATEGY IS TO GROW IN COMPANION ANIMALS AND EQUINE; MAINTAIN EXISTING PRESENCE IN PRODUCTION ANIMALS