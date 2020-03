BRIEF-Animalcare Trading In Line With Market Expectations Since Start Of Financial Year

March 25 (Reuters) - Animalcare Group PLC:

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE, REVISED DATE FOR FULL YEAR RESULTS

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - GROUP HAS BEEN TRADING IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS SINCE START OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - FEEDBACK FROM OUR CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS INDICATES THAT SOME LEVEL OF DISRUPTION TO OUR OPERATIONS IS UNAVOIDABLE

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - MANY VETERINARY PRACTICES IN OUR CORE MARKETS THAT TREAT COMPANION ANIMALS ARE NOW HANDLING EMERGENCY CASES ONLY

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - PRODUCTION ANIMAL SECTOR, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR AROUND 25% OF OUR REVENUES, APPEARS TO BE LESS AFFECTED

* ANIMALCARE GROUP PLC - DECISION TO DEFER PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: