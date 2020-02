Feb 20 (Reuters) - Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd:

* EXPERIENCED SLOW-DOWN IN DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS DUE TO INCREASED SAFETY PRECAUTIONS AS A RESULT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* ADJUSTED OFFICE HOURS WHICH RESULTED IN REDUCTION TO AVERAGE OFFICE WORKING DAY OF ABOUT 2 HOURS

* SOME CURRENT & PROSPECTIVE BUSINESS PARTNERS CANCELLED TRAVEL PLANS TO HONG KONG, INSTEAD OPTING FOR REMOTE/POSTPONED MEETINGS