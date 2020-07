BRIEF-Anixa Announces Strategic Program Realignment Focused On Advancement Of Therapeutic, Vaccine Pipeline

July 2 (Reuters) - Anixa Biosciences Inc:

* ANIXA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PROGRAM REALIGNMENT FOCUSED ON ADVANCEMENT OF ITS THERAPEUTIC AND VACCINE PIPELINE

* ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC - FOCUSING RESOURCES ON EXISTING BREAST CANCER VACCINE, CAR-T THERAPY AND COVID-19 DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES

* ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC - SUSPENDED DEVELOPMENT OF CCHEK LIQUID BIOPSY TECHNOLOGY

* ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC - FOCUSING RESOURCES ON EXPANDING THERAPEUTICS PORTFOLIO

* ANIXA BIOSCIENCES - WILL CONTINUE DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 THERAPIES, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ONTOCHEM, GMBH