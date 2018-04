BRIEF-Anixter International Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.94

April 26 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 3.6 PERCENT TO $2.0 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MILLION

* ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL - DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS

* ESTIMATE Q2 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2.0% - 3.0% RANGE

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2.0% - 5.0%

* FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MILLION - $200 MILLION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MILLION - $70 MILLION