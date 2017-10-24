FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anixter reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
October 24, 2017 / 10:38 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Anixter reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc

* Anixter International Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.05 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter International Inc says ‍expect Q4 2017 organic sales growth in 2.5% - 3.5% range​

* Anixter International Inc - ‍For full year 2017 we now expect organic sales growth on a per day basis in 3.0 - 3.5% range​

* Anixter International Inc - In quarter, “‍hurricanes and earthquakes negatively impacted sales​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
