Jan 8 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc:

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 17 MILLION SHARES OF ITS 6.50 PCT SERIES G PREFERRED STOCK FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $425 MILLION

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SERIES G FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK