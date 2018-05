BRIEF-Annaly Capital Management To Acquire MTGE Investment For $900 Million

May 2 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc:

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. TO ACQUIRE MTGE INVESTMENT CORP. FOR $900 MILLION

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC - DEAL ACCRETIVE TO ANNALY’S CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC - TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION TO CONSIST OF APPROXIMATELY 50% ANNALY SHARES AND APPROXIMATELY 50% CASH

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - DEAL VALUES MTGE AT $19.65 PER SHARE OF MTGE COMMON STOCK

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC - DEAL TO PROVIDES IMMEDIATE AND TANGIBLE COST SAVINGS TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC - ANNALY WOULD ASSUME EXISTING NOTIONAL $55 MILLION IN MTGE 8.125% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK

* ANNALY CAPITAL - AS PART OF DEAL, MTGE SHAREHOLDERS MAY ELECT TO RECEIVE $9.82 IN CASH AND 0.9519 SHARES OF ANNALY STOCK

* ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC - FOR EACH SHARE OF MTGE COMMON STOCK, MTGE SHAREHOLDERS MAY ALSO ELECT TO RECEIVE 1.9037 SHARES OF ANNALY COMMON STOCK

* ANNALY CAPITAL - AS PART OF DEAL, MTGE SHAREHOLDERS MAY ELECT TO RECEIVE $19.65 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OF MTGE STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: