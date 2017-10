Oct 11 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc:

* Annaly Capital Management Inc - ‍Wellington J. Denahan will retire as executive chairman and chairman of board​

* Annaly Capital Management Inc - ‍Wellington Denahan will remain a director​

* Annaly Capital Management Inc - ‍appoints CEO and president Kevin Keyes as chairman effective January 1, 2018​ Source text: (bit.ly/2kGsp1Q) Further company coverage: