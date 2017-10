Oct 11 (Reuters) - ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB (PUBL) :

* ‍JAMAL EL-MOSLEH IS APPOINTED NEW CEO OF ANNEXIN PHARMACEUTICALS AB​

* ‍JAMAL EL-MOSLEH STARTS AS CEO ON 16 OCTOBER 2017​