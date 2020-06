June 16 (Reuters) -

* ANNOVIS BIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM NIH FUNDED CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY STUDY

* ANNOVIS BIO INC - A NINE-MONTH DOG SAFETY STUDY REMAINS ONGOING UNDER NIH FUNDED PROGRAM, WITH RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3

* ANNOVIS BIO - COMPLETED RAT COHORT OF A CHRONIC TOXICOLOGY STUDY OF ITS LEAD THERAPEUTIC COMPOUND ANVS401 Source text for Eikon: