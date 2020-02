BRIEF-Annovis Bio Announces Update On Phase Ii Clinical Trial For Alzheimer's Disease

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Annovis Bio Inc:

* ANNOVIS BIO ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* ANNOVIS BIO INC - CLINICAL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE IN SPRING OF 2021 WITH INTERIM DATA EXPECTED LATER IN 2020

* ANNOVIS BIO- NO ADVERSE EFFECTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN ANY OF ENROLLED PATIENTS FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* ANNOVIS BIO - DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD REVIEWED DATA FROM PHASE II TRIAL & UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORTED THAT STUDY CONTINUE WITHOUT MODIFICATION