May 27 (Reuters) - Annovis Bio Inc:

* ANNOVIS BIO FILES PATENT APPLICATION FOR METHOD OF INHIBITING, PREVENTING, OR TREATING NEUROLOGICAL INJURIES DUE TO VIRAL AND OTHER INFECTIONS INCLUDING COVID-19

