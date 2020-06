June 2 (Reuters) - Annovis Bio Inc:

* ANNOVIS BIO ISSUED EUROPEAN PATENT FOR METHOD OF TREATING ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE WITH ANVS401

* ANNOVIS - EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE GRANTED CO'S PATENT FOR METHOD OF TREATING ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN HUMANS BY ADMINISTERING ITS LEAD COMPOUND, ANVS401