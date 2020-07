July 7 (Reuters) - Annovis Bio Inc:

* ANNOVIS BIO RECEIVES INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL TO INITIATE 15 SITE PHASE 2 STUDY IN 68 PARKINSON’S AND ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS

* ANNOVIS BIO INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE STUDY BY Q1 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: