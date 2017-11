Nov 12 (Reuters) - Anoto Group Ab -

* ‍ANOTO RECEIVES SEK 40 MILLION TO FUEL GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍TO SUPPORT CO‘S POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FUTURE OF BUSINESS , MECHANISMS TO FUND ANTICIPATED SALES GROWTH HAVE BEEN EVALUATED

* ‍GIVEN PEN-MANUFACTURING PLATFORM‘S NEW LOWER COST, MANAGEMENT BELIEVES NEXT STEP IS TO ADVANCE ITS PIPELINE OF PENS IN PORTFOLIO​

* ‍THIS STEP IS EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY CONTRIBUTE TO ANOTO'S REVENUE GROWTH AND GROSS MARGIN AND CASH FLOW IMPROVEMENT IN 2018​