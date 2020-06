June 19 (Reuters) - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd :

* ANPAC BIO SIGNS A RECORD MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT FOR CANCER SCREENING

* ANPAC BIO- ENTERED INTO 3-YA STRATEGIC CANCER SCREENING COLLABORATION CONTRACT WITH BEIJING YUAN JIAN HEALTH MANAGEMENT

* ANPAC BIO- CONTRACT CONTAINS MINIMUM OF 76,000 PAID CANCER SCREENING TESTS

* ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO LTD - VALUE OF CONTRACT IS SLIGHTLY OVER US$3 MILLION