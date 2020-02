Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ansell Ltd:

* MAINTAIN F20 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE 112 CENTS PER SHARE TO 122 CENTS PER SHARE

* ANTICIPATE THAT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL HAVE MINIMAL NET IMPACT TO ANSELL’S F20 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXPECT NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM EXTERNAL PLANT SHUTDOWNS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR, DECREASED MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: