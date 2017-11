BRIEF-Ansys Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ansys Inc

* Ansys announces record Q3 2017 financial results: surpasses Q3 revenue and EPS guidance and raises Q4 and FY 2017 outlook

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.17 to $3.25

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.86

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $283 million to $292 million

* Q3 revenue $276.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.7 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $284.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ansys Inc - ‍deferred revenue and backlog of $669.3 million at September 30, 2017, an increase of 38% over Q3 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.076 billion to $1.085 billion