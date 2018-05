May 2 (Reuters) - Ansys Ltd:

* ANSYS LTD - COMPETITION COMMISSION HAS UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED CO’S ACQUISITION OF LAW TRUSTED THIRD PARTY SERVICES

* ANSYS LTD - COMPANY EXPECTS REMAINING CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO BE FULFILLED BY END OF MAY 2018, WITH AN EFFECTIVE TRANSACTION DATE OF 1 JUNE 2018