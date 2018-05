May 24 (Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group :

* ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND AI-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)