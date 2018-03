March 13 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR GROUP AND ANT FINANCIAL IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER INCLUSIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES IN PAKISTAN

* ‍ANT FINANCIAL WILL INVEST USD 184.5M FOR A 45% STAKE IN TELENOR MICROFINANCE BANK​