Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group OpenRice:

* SAY THEY FORM FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT FURTHER GROWTH OF HONG KONG‘S DINING INDUSTRY

* SAY WITH THE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP, ANT WILL BECOME A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF OPENRICE WITH 20 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY‘S SHARES

* SAY ALIPAY AND ALIPAYHK WILL BECOME A PAYMENT OPTION WITHIN THE OPENRICE APP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)