BRIEF-Ant Group Files Prospectus For Shanghai Leg Of IPO

Oct 21 (Reuters) - ANT GROUP CO LTD

* SAYS IT FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SHANGHAI LEG OF IPO

* ANT GROUP SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 1.67 BILLION A-SHARES IN SHANGHAI IPO

* ANT GROUP SAYS OPERATING INCOME AT 118.2 BILLION YUAN ($17.78 billion) IN JAN-SEPT, UP 42.6% Y/Y

* ANT GROUP SAYS SAYS 9-MONTH GROSS PROFIT UP 74.3% Y/Y AT 69.5 BILLION YUAN

* ANT GROUP SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL UP TO 1.67 BILLION H-SHARES IN HONG KONG LEG OF IPO

* ANT GROUP SAYS PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT ITS DIGITAL ECONOMY BUSINESS, GLOBAL COOPERATION, INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY, AND TO BOOST ITS CAPITAL

* ANT GROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE PRICING ON OCT 27

* ANT GROUP SAYS SHARE TRADE DEBUT DATE WILL BE DECIDED LATER

* ANT GROUP SAYS ALIBABA’S UNIT WILL SUBSCRIBE 730 MILLION A-SHARES AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* SAYS ITS BUSINESS MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED IF U.S. ISSUES FURTHER RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE TECHNOLOGY FIRMS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3ogBxae ($1 = 6.6490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)