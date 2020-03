BRIEF-ANTA Sports Products Posts FY Profit Attributable Of RMB5,344.1 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB33,927.8 MILLION VS RMB24,100.0 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5,344.1 MILLION VS RMB4,102.9 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN CHINA SINCE EARLY 2020 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATION

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE AFFECTED IN H1 OF 2020, AND EXPECTS RECOVERY WILL COME IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 AT SOONEST

* LAUNCHED A WINTER SPORTS PRODUCT LINE IN NOV, WITH FULL PRODUCT LINE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* RECOMMENDS THE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK36 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* "2020 WILL NOT BE AN EASY YEAR, AS BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM WILL BOTH ENCOUNTER EVOLUTIONARY CHANGES"