BRIEF-Anta Sports Products Says Financial Performance Of Group To Be Affected By Epidemic In H1 2020

Feb 17 (Reuters) - ANTA Sports Products Ltd:

* AS OF 14 FEB 2020, NEARLY 40% OF STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA OF VARIOUS BRANDS HAVE RESUMED OPERATION

* GROUP’S IN HOUSE FACTORIES WILL GRADUALLY RESUME OPERATION NEXT WEEK

* GROUP ESTIMATES IT WILL BE AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* UPDATES ON CURRENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP TO BE AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC IN H1 2020, AND SEES RECOVERY IN H2 OF 2020

* DUE TO SUSPENSION, LIMITED TRANSPORTATION, EMPLOYEES IN AFFECTED PROVINCES, CITIES STILL UNABLE TO RETURN TO PRODUCTION UNITS