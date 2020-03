BRIEF-Antalis FY EBITDA Down At 54 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - ANTALIS SA:

* ESTIMATED 2019 OPERATING RESULTS

* ESTIMATED NET DEBT STOOD AT APPROXIMATELY 346 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 BEFORE THE APPLICATION OF IFRS 16 (COMPARED TO 288 MILLION AT END-2018)

* FY EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 54 MILLION (EUR 75 MILLION IN 2018), REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 2.6%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE FALLOUT FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT ANTALIS’ BUSINESS IN 2020, PARTICULARLY DURING THE FIRST-HALF OF THE YEAR, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO REFLECT A DECLINE

* ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, IT SHOULD DELIVER SALES OF EUR 2,074 MILLION, DOWN 8.6% YEAR ON YEAR (DOWN 10.3% AS REPORTED)