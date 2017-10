Oct 25 (Reuters) - ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU:

* ‍9 MONTH EBITDA EUR 59.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.7​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M SALES EUR ‍​1.77 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.84 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 45.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES CONS. FULL-YEAR SALES TO REGISTER A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DECREASE COMPARED WITH SALES ACHIEVED IN FY 2016​

* SEES FY 2017 ‍EBITDA MARGIN SHOULD COME IN AT BETWEEN 3.4% AND 3.8%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)