BRIEF-Antalis International FY Sales Down 3.3% To 2,377 Million Euros

April 10 (Reuters) - Antalis International SASU:

* FY SALES DOWN 3.3% TO €2,377 MILLION (DOWN 1.8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* FY EBITDA AT €84 MILLION (DOWN 4.3%); EBITDA MARGIN STABLE AT 3.6%

* WILL RECOMMEND DISTRIBUTING 0.08 EURO PER SHARE FOR 2017

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 SHOULD MAINTAIN PROFITABILITY AT A LEVEL CLOSE TO LAST YEAR.

* SHOULD RECORD A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DECREASE IN ITS 2018 CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR SALES

* UNDERTAKING HAS BEEN GIVEN NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS