BRIEF-Antalis International Q1 Revenue Falls To 589.9 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL SASU:

* Q1 REVENUE 589.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 611.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 19.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 13.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 REVENUE AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND FX IN SLIGHT DECLINE VERSUS 2017

* SEES 2018 PROFITABILITY MAINTAINED AT LEVELE CLOSE TO THAT OF 2017

* IN 2018 PLANS TO CONTINUE STRATEGY OF TARGETED ACQUISITIONS