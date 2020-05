BRIEF-Antalis Q1 EBITDA Down At 7.4 Million Euros

May 20 (Reuters) - Antalis SA:

* 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND Q1 2020

* FY SALES DOWN 8.6% TO EUR 2,074 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; EBITDA MARGIN AT 2.6%

* FY NET LOSS OF €72 MILLION

* END-MARCH SALES DROPPED BY 13.5% TO EUR 481 MILLION ON COMPARABLE BASIS AND AT CONSTANT ACCOUNTING METHODS

* END-FY NET DEBT OF €346 MILLION

* FY EBITDA DOWN 27% TO €54 MILLION ON BOTH COMPARABLE AND REPORTED BASIS; EBITDA MARGIN OF 2.6% (DOWN 0.6 POINTS)

* COVID-19: NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ISSUE ANY FORECASTS FOR 2020

* Q1 EBITDA BEFORE APPLICATION OF IFRS 16 DOWN €7.7 MILLION TO €7.4 MILLION