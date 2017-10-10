FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 10 days

BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:

* Antares Pharma announces sale of Zomajet™ needle-free delivery system to Ferring Pharmaceuticals

* Antares Pharma Inc - deal for ‍up to $14.5 million​

* Antares - to sell worldwide rights, including certain fixed assets, for Zomajet needle-free auto injector device to Ferring Pharmaceuticals​

* Antares - deal with Ferring generates non-dilutive cash which co intends to use to invest to support launch of Xyosted​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.