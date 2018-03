BRIEF-Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted™ Regulatory Update

March 27 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc:

* ANTARES PHARMA PROVIDES XYOSTED™ REGULATORY UPDATE

* BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION

* ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES

* ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN Q2 OF THIS YEAR

* OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED