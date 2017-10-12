FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Antares Pharma ‍says received FDA letter regarding deficiencies of its drug Xyosted
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Antares Pharma ‍says received FDA letter regarding deficiencies of its drug Xyosted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma provides Xyosted™ regulatory update

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍anticipate receiving further clarification from FDA on or before prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of October 20, 2017​

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍intends to work with FDA to understand nature of deficiencies once identified

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍received a letter from FDA regarding Xyosted

* Antares Pharma Inc - ‍ letter from U.S. FDA does not specify deficiencies identified with respect to review of Xyosted NDA​

* Antares Pharma Inc - got letter on Oct 11 stating FDA identified deficiencies precluding continuation of discussion of labeling, postmarketing needs at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.