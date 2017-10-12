BRIEF-Antares Pharma ‍says received FDA letter regarding deficiencies of its drug Xyosted

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc
* Antares Pharma provides Xyosted™ regulatory update
* Antares Pharma Inc - anticipate receiving further clarification from FDA on or before prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of October 20, 2017
* Antares Pharma Inc - intends to work with FDA to understand nature of deficiencies once identified
* Antares Pharma Inc - received a letter from FDA regarding Xyosted
* Antares Pharma Inc - letter from U.S. FDA does not specify deficiencies identified with respect to review of Xyosted NDA
* Antares Pharma Inc - got letter on Oct 11 stating FDA identified deficiencies precluding continuation of discussion of labeling, postmarketing needs at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: