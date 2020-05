May 5 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* ANTENGENE CORPORATION - ANNOUNCED BROADENED PARTNERSHIP AND TERRITORY EXPANSION AGREEMENT WITH KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS

* ANTENGENE CORPORATION - AGREEMENT BROADENS CO’S RIGHTS IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION FOR XPOVIO, ELTANEXOR (ATG-016), VERDINEXOR (ATG-527) & KPT-9274 (ATG-019) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: